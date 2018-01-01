Cloud Best Practices Technical Brief

Too often we hear that people want to move everything to the cloud. Unfortunately cloud is not the easy button, and it will not fix every problem that you have with IT today. We have seen a large number of customers who do the math after moving to the cloud only to realize that it was more expensive to run in an offsite cloud than onsite IT. These customers then move away from offsite cloud for workloads that never should have left the building. The cloud in its many varieties is a good tool that can help organizations, but it needs to be thought out. This document is intended to help you move the right workloads to the right clouds in the best way possible and avoid the yoyo effect of moving twice and paying for the privilege of the experience.