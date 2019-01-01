Cloud Data Management Report

Download Now Provided by: Veeam Topic: Cloud Format: PDF

Technology has never been so important to a business’ success. Organizations around the world rely on a whole host of digital platforms for everything from keeping the lights on to creating ground-breaking, new offerings for customers.



We surveyed 1,575 senior business and IT decision makers worldwide to understand their approach to data protection and data management today, and how they see its role in their future Digital Transformation.



But two years on from our last report, the findings are concerning. Nearly three quarters (73%) of businesses recognize that they still are unable to meet users’ demands for uninterrupted access to applications and data, only slightly lower than the 82% reported in 2017.



This gap is causing business-critical challenges, from damage to customer confidence and brand integrity, right through to losses of hundreds of thousands of dollars an hour.



This report explores how businesses worldwide are approaching data management, the most common challenges with backups and availability, and the lessons leaders can learn from how high-performing businesses are using data as they continue to transform.