Cloud-native backup and disaster recovery for VMware

Provided by: Druva
Topic: Cloud
Format: PDF
Protecting mission-critical VMs with legacy approaches is complex and expensive. It is also likely to be sub-par when it comes to meeting more demanding protection service level agreements (SLAs). That’s why more businesses are turning to the cloud — hoping to cut infrastructure costs, accelerate recovery times, and simplify management.

Read this white paper and you’ll learn:
  • The current state of VMware backup and recovery
  • Why cloud-native solutions are better than legacy solutions
  • Requirements for cloud-native VMware backup and disaster recovery
  • How Druva can help transform your VMware backup strategies
