Comply with NIST CyberSecurity Framework

How to secure critical assets from unauthorized users and access control authorized users.

How to real-time monitor privileged user activities once connected to critical assets.

How to generate reliable audit trails on remote privileged connections to critical assets.

The second function within the framework entitled “Protect”, places great emphasis on managing privileged authorized user access to critical assets. In order to manage and supervise connections to critical assets, organizations commonly invest in some form of access monitoring technology.This paper describes: