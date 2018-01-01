Computer Security Education Using Minix Instructional Operating System

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Advanced Research in Computer Engineering & Technology Topic: Hardware Date Added: Jun 2014 Format: PDF

To address national needs for computer security education, many universities have incorporated computer and security courses into their undergraduate and graduate curricula. In these courses, students learn how to design, implement, analyze, test, and operate a system or a network to achieve security. Pedagogical research has shown that effective laboratory exercises are critically important to the success of these types of courses. However, such effective laboratories do not exist in computer security education. Intrigued by the successful practice in operating system and network courses education, the authors adopted a similar practice, i.e., building their laboratories based on an instructional operating system.