Connectivity Benchmark 2021

How much building and managing custom integrations is costing enterprises.

What the main factors hindering digital transformation initiatives are.

How API-led integration can drive developer productivity and business value.

Why IT must meet the growing integration demands of business teams.

MuleSoft, in collaboration with Deloitte Digital, surveyed 800 global IT leaders on the state of connectivity and digital transformation. The study revealed that IT teams are under more pressure than ever and are struggling to deliver on all the projects asked of them. However, organizations using APIs to develop new projects or integrations saw a significant increase in productivity, innovation, and agility, and a decrease in operating costs.Download the latest report to find out: