Containing the Archival Avalanche

Relentless digital data growth is inevitable as data has become critical to all aspects of human life over the course of the past 30 years.



Data retention requirements vary widely, but archival data is rapidly piling up. Digital archiving is now a required discipline to comply with government regulations for storing financial, customer, legal and patient information.



For most organisations, facing terabytes, petabytes and even exabytes of archive data for the first time can force the redesign of their entire storage strategy and infrastructure.



As businesses, governments, societies and individuals worldwide increase their dependence on data, archiving and data preservation become a critical practice. It’s time to develop your game plan!