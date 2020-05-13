COVID-19: A guide and checklist for restarting your business

To curtail the spread of COVID-19, many business enterprises have been forced to close during an extended period of social distancing. Restarting a business now that social distancing regulations are starting to relax will not be as simple as resuming pre-pandemic business practices.

This guide and checklist to restarting a business after COVID-19 from TechRepublic Premium will help SMBs reopen their businesses safely and efficiently. Because the most important role for any business operating in the aftermath of a pandemic is the assurance of a safe and healthy workplace environment.

From the guide:

Until there is a readily available vaccine or at the very least effective treatments for the afflicted, COVID-19 remains a dangerously contagious disease-spreading virus, and your business practices must evolve to reflect that fact. Businesses will have to make adjustments, sometimes expensive and/or inconvenient adjustments, to ensure a safe workplace for employees, customers, and the community at large. It is our new reality.