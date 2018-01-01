CRT-Based Fully Homomorphic Encryption Over the Integers

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Association for Cryptologic Research Topic: Security Date Added: Feb 2013 Format: PDF

The researchers introduced the basic concept of privacy homomorphism that allows computation on encrypted data without decryption. It was elegant work that precedes the recent development of fully homomorphic encryption schemes although there were found some security flaws, e.g., ring homomorphic schemes are broken by the known plaintext attacks. In this paper, the authors revisit one of their proposals, in particular the third scheme which is based on the Chinese Remainder Theorem and is ring homomorphic. The previous result is that only a single pair of known plaintext/ciphertext can break this scheme.