Customer Success Story: Duke University + Duo

Download Now Provided by: Cisco Duo Security Topic: Security Format: PDF

With several high-profile stories of higher education institution data breaches, like The University of Maryland, which estimated costs of their breach to around $35 million, Duke University knew that one of the key strategies needed was to provide a two-factor authentication solution that would work for their students, faculty, and staff. Duke needed a flexible and trusted multifactor solution that would be easy to use for faculty, staff, and students - over 54,000 people with different behaviors and needs. See how Duo was able to help Duke improve their security posture.