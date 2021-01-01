Cybersecurity & Neuroscience: Why memory, habits, and identity play the most important roles in cybercriminal defense

Download Now Provided by: TechRepublic Topic: Security Format: PDF

From an organizational standpoint, the goal of any effective cybersecurity awareness platform is to help employees get to a point where they no longer have to actively remember what it takes to keep the company safe – instead, they develop healthy cybersecurity habits. When you walk out the front door in the morning, do you really have to remember to lock the door? When you leave a restaurant or a coffee shop, do you have to remember to grab your wallet or purse? You don’t do these things because you recall that criminals sometimes break into homes and steal unattended personal items – you do them habitually. Cybersecurity awareness should be no different.