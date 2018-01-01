Da-Based DCT with Error-Compensated Adder Tree

Download Now Download Now Provided by: Creative Commons Topic: Hardware Date Added: Jul 2013 Format: PDF

In this paper, by operating the shifting and addition in parallel, an Error-Compensated Adder-Tree (ECAT) is proposed to deal with the truncation errors and to achieve low-error and high-throughput Discrete Cosine Transform (DCT) design. Instead of the 12 bits used in previous works, 9-bit distributed arithmetic-precision is chosen for this paper so as to meet Peak-Signal-to-Noise-Ratio (PSNR) requirements. Thus, an area-efficient DCT core is implemented to achieve 1 Gpels/s throughput rate with gate counts of 22.2 K for the PSNR requirements outlined in the previous papers.