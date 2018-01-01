Data Hiding Methods Using Adaptive Pixel Pair Matching (PPM)

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Association of Computer Science and Information Technology(IACSIT) Topic: Data Management Date Added: May 2013 Format: PDF

Existing method for detecting Least Significant Bit (LSB) non sequential embedding in digital images the secret message length is derived by inspecting the lossless capacity in the LSB and shifted LSB plane. An upper bound of 0.005 bits/pixel was experimentally determined for safe LSB embedding. The least significant bit substitution method, referred to as LSB in this paper, is a well-known data-hiding method. This method is easy to implement with low CPU cost, and has become one of the popular embedding techniques. However, in LSB embedding, the pixels with even values will be increased by one or kept unmodified.