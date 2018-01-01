Search
Data Protection Overview
For total peace of mind, trust your
Data Protection
to a vendor with a complete solution. Get the most out of
Dell EMC Data Domain
by leveraging the power of the
Data Protection Suite Family
. Data Domain systems that use
NetWorker
or
Avamar
average higher deduplication rates than Data Domain systems that use a third-party application.
DD cloud Tier natively
tiers deduplicated data to the public, private or hybrid cloud for long-term retention.
To gain control of data movement policies and streamline recovery, users can orchestrate DD Cloud Tier directly from their Avamar or NetWorker management console.
Intel Inside®. New Possibilities Outside.
