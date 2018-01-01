Data Protection Overview

Search

For total peace of mind, trust your Data Protection to a vendor with a complete solution. Get the most out of Dell EMC Data Domain by leveraging the power of the Data Protection Suite Family. Data Domain systems that use NetWorker or Avamar average higher deduplication rates than Data Domain systems that use a third-party application. DD cloud Tier natively tiers deduplicated data to the public, private or hybrid cloud for long-term retention.

To gain control of data movement policies and streamline recovery, users can orchestrate DD Cloud Tier directly from their Avamar or NetWorker management console.

