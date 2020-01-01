Data Security: An Organisational Issue for Everyone

As companies look to differentiate themselves through digital transformation, data is the new currency driving this trend.

Such vast amounts of data offer opportunities for inventive new ways to interact with customers and gain their trust.

Businesses in many sectors are therefore in an ongoing race with their competitors to maximise the insights they take from the data they collect. But before organisations can concentrate on this task, they need to be sure their data is secure and can be trusted.

