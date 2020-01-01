Datasheet: NetApp HCI Enterprise-scale hybrid cloud infrastructure_IN

Public clouds have set a high bar for IT expectations for agility, scale and services.



Public clouds automate management and lifecycle, simplifying how users consume IT. Although hyperconverged infrastructures originally sufficed, their design neglects the ability to span and scale a choice of resources across the data center and multiple public clouds.



NetApp HCI delivers an elastic hybrid cloud infrastructure that enables customers to start anywhere, run anywhere and manage everywhere.



Break free from the limits of today’s hyperconverged infrastructure and realize the true promise of an enterprise-scale hybrid cloud infrastructure solution with NetApp HCI.