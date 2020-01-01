Dell EMC Networking Solution Brief SDWAN Solution by VMware Full Overview

Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution powered by VMware combines purpose-built networking appliances from Dell EMC with SD-WAN software from VMware in an all-in-one solution for WAN modernization. VMware has been named a leader by Gartner in the Magic Quadrant for WAN Edge Infrastructure. With simplicity, efficiency, and a full range of flexible support, services and global supply chain options, Dell EMC SD-WAN Solution delivers a powerful, all-in-one solution that enables you to transform your network for the Cloud era.

