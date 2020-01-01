Dell EMC PowerEdge R7252 Virtual Desktop Infrastructure (VDI)

Dell Technologies commissioned Trolly to benchmark the VDI performance of the R7525 and compare that with the performance of the prior generation platform.Additionally, test were run to illustrate that 230 knowledge worker users per node could be supported on a 3-node system as well as graphical performance with GPU's.Trolly found that PowerEdge R7252 delivered better VDI performance than the predecessor system. Compared to public results from a prior test published in August 2018, the PowerEdge R7252 delivered better response then when lightly loaded as well as when running maximum load across 100, 140 and 200 users on a single system.