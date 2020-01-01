Dell EMC Ready Solutions for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure on Dell Technologies Cloud is the blueprint for your multi-cloud virtual desktop strategy. It lays out a proven and validated path to deploying your VMware Horizon environment on VMware Cloud Foundation on Dell EMC VxRail as well as a simple way to extend that experience to our partner clouds, such as Amazon Web Services. Dell Technologies Cloud for Virtual Desktop Infrastructure helps you speed access to innovation with the latest VMware software distributions, direct from VMware. Elastic capacity for both on and off-premises deployments helps you rapidly scale up and down to accommodate burst scenarios for virtual desktops, such as for an acquisition, season workers, or new hires.