Dell EMC VxRail P470F: Handle More Orders with Faster Response Times

Databases are often the driving force
behind a company’s mission-critical work. They power online stores, confidential records, and customer management systems, so a solution that sustains high levels of database work
can be a big advantage as your company grows.
We found that the Dell EMC™ VxRail™ P470F hyperconverged appliance powered by VMware vSAN™
enables more database work than the HPE SimpliVity 380 with OmniStack.
With a workload of 18 virtual machines (VMs), the four-node Dell EMC solution processed up to 104 percent more orders per minute (OPM) with up to 81 percent faster response times, so more users can fulfill requests quicker
whether they’re placing orders in a store, accessing databases of client info, or adding to company records.
With this powerful, scalable hyperconverged solution, you can support more users with strong performance, now and in the future. Download
this white paper to find out more!