Dell Intel Marine eBook

Humankind has traveled across rivers, lakes, seas, and oceans to reach “unpathed waters and undreamed shores” as Shakespeare wrote. From the simple wooden sail boats of Mesopotamia to the autonomous ships of tomorrow, it is second nature for humankind to make the most of the world’s waterways to transport goods and people.Looking to the future, we can’t help but wonder what’s next? Forward-thinking leaders in both maritime and information technology industries agree that ships and ports are on the cusp of a transformation that will introduce new opportunities to improve safety, productivity, security, and profitability with intelligent maritime solutions.The port of the future will have automated customs and container monitoring controlled by centralized port operators. By implementing machine vision and visual sensing technology for customs processing, port operators can increase efficiency, increase revenue generated via taxes and duties, and improve security.Learn more about Dell Technologies solutions in collaboration with Intel®