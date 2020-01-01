Dell Rugged Family Brochure

Why Choose Dell Latitude Rugged?



Rugged for the real world You can’t slow down when the job is tough. No matter what challenges the world throws at you, handle them with confidence. Latitude Rugged means extreme durability for world-class reliability in rough conditions.



Productivity anywhere You need to stay productive and work efficiently even when the elements are working against you. Latitude Rugged is designed for the way you work with features like outdoor-readable displays, glove-capable touch, legacy IO capability and advanced wireless connectivity.



Productivity anywhere You need to stay productive and work efficiently even when the elements are working against you. Latitude Rugged is designed for the way you work with features like outdoor-readable displays, glove-capable touch, legacy IO capability and advanced wireless connectivity.

Intel® Innovation Built-In