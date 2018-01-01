Dell's Versatile PowerEdge Server Portfolio

Intel Inside®. Powerful Solution Outside Ultrabook, Celeron, Celeron Inside, Core Inside, Intel, Intel Logo, Intel Atom, Intel Atom Inside, Intel Core, Intel Inside, Intel Inside Logo, Intel vPro, Itanium, Itanium Inside, Pentium, Pentium Inside, vPro Inside, Xeon, Xeon Phi, and Xeon Inside are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the U.S. and/or other countries.

Modern organisations require servers that can deliver faster application performance, provide better availability to meet stringent SLAs, handle complex and evolving workloads, and maximize operational efficiency.This white paper also outlines how Dell is delivering improvements in application performance, data centre efficiency, scalability, and simplified, automated management through innovative system architectures, such as the new PowerEdge FX.