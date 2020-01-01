Dell Technologies Cloud

Multi-cloud adoption is drastically slowing innovation because of the additional complexity of new silos of operation which
have resulted from varying management tools and application formats across clouds.
Learn how you can maintain autonomy and control, and create transparency across IT resources with
a single governance and reporting framework across your cloud options.
