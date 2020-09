Watch Now Provided by: Cisco Umbrella Topic: Security Format: Videos

Join this ondemand webinar for a demonstration of Cisco's latest cloud email security offering, Cisco Cloud Mailbox Defense. Cloud Mailbox Defense is a cloud-native solution that offers an API-enabled architecture for faster response times, complete email visibility (including internal emails), conversation view for better contextual information, and tools for auto or manual remediation of threats lurking in Office 365 mailboxes.