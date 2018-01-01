Dense computing–Considering convergence

Consolidating physical servers within a shared framework provides many benefits:A significant reduction in cabling for power distribution and networking
Cooling can be consolidated as well to provide better efficiency at the rack and also increasing the efficiency of CRAC air units
Systems management is streamlined to provide easier monitoring and maintenance of hardware
