Design A Low Profile Printed Monopole Antenna for RFID Applications

In this paper, low profile printed monopole antenna for RFID applications is presented, this antenna is designed for RFID coverage, In this paper, design and simulation confined RFID communication can be achieved with this antenna geometry, a low profile RFID antenna is designed and resonant frequency is computed using Method Of Momentum (MOM) in ADS software, by varying the dimensions of the proposed antenna can achieve resonant frequency, the low profile printed monopole antenna achieves a desirable radiation characteristics with gain 3.8dBi for operating frequency 2.4GHz.