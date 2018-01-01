Search

Design &Analysis of Bandwidth of Microstrip Patch Antenna for DCS/UMTS Application

Provided by: IRD India Topic: Mobility Date Added: Aug 2014 Format: PDF
In this paper, the authors present a novel approach to design a line feed microstrip antenna for wide-band operation. The proposed microstrip antenna has been presented wide bandwidth of about 59.50% covering the range 1.552GHz-2.867GHz which is suitable for DCS/UMTS applications. It has also been observed that for the wide-band frequency configurations studied and the proposed antenna has been designed and tested successfully. Simulated and measured results shows that the proposed antenna design meets the requirements of wide working bandwidth and provides 1.315GHz bandwidth having very small size.

    Find By Topic