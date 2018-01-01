Design &Analysis of Bandwidth of Microstrip Patch Antenna for DCS/UMTS Application

Download Now Download Now Provided by: IRD India Topic: Mobility Date Added: Aug 2014 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors present a novel approach to design a line feed microstrip antenna for wide-band operation. The proposed microstrip antenna has been presented wide bandwidth of about 59.50% covering the range 1.552GHz-2.867GHz which is suitable for DCS/UMTS applications. It has also been observed that for the wide-band frequency configurations studied and the proposed antenna has been designed and tested successfully. Simulated and measured results shows that the proposed antenna design meets the requirements of wide working bandwidth and provides 1.315GHz bandwidth having very small size.