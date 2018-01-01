Design and Implementation of P2P Trust Model Based on the Classic Bayesian Networks Theory

Download Now Download Now Provided by: JATIT Topic: Mobility Date Added: Nov 2012 Format: PDF

Based on Bayesian network theorem, the paper proposed the novel trust model of P2P network named Trust-BT. The novel new Trust-BT model is based on the P2P network nodes' history of all types of transactions, prior experience, the use of Bayesian statistical analysis methods calculate the global trust value of every network node, select the node with high trust value node transactions. The mathematical analysis and the simulation results are shown that the model can effectively resist all kinds of malicious nodes attack, compared with the classic trust model (i.e. Eigentrust) improve the successful transaction rate of P2P network.