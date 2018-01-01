Design of a Low Voltage Low Power CMOS Current Mirror With Enhanced Dynamic Range

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Engineering and Advanced Technology (IJEAT) Topic: Hardware Date Added: Feb 2013 Format: PDF

A novel cascode Current Mirror (CM), suitable for operation at low voltage levels is presented. The mirror has high input and high output voltage swings. The presented current mirror circuit combines the advantages of wide input swing, wide output swing and large output resistance capability which makes it attractive for low-voltage and low power application. Based on IBM 0.18um MOS model parameters, T-Spice simulation results show that the input current range of 1uA to 2mA with 882.83MHz bandwidth for the presented level shifted low voltage current mirror circuit.