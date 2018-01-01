Design of Ternary NAND Gates Using Ternary Transmission Gates

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Pure and Applied Research in Engineering and Technology (IJPRET) Topic: Hardware Date Added: Mar 2014 Format: PDF

In this paper, the authors present multiple-valued logic gates. The design of 3-valued circuits is a possible substitute of binary logic. While binary logic is limited to only two states, "True" or "False", multiple-valued logic i.e. Ternary logic can replace these with three values in this paper, they proposed ternary NAND gates. These gates are used to design simple combinational circuit which is multiplexer with the help of transmission gate. They have shown simulation result of the proposed ternary NAND gate. Also the simulation result shows that proposed ternary NAND gate have very low power dissipation than conventional ternary circuits.