Designing disruptive IT for financial services: A CIO’s guide to building a bank that thrives on change

Download Now Provided by: IBM Topic: Cloud Format: HTML

This paper, produced by RFG, has consistently been one of our top assets for IBM LinuxONE. It covers the top 10 reasons why LinuxONE is a top choice for IT platforms. Completed in 2017,the paper needs a refresh to include newer updates to our thinking and to touch on key trends currently happening in the industry. To do so, we will reinforce why LinuxONE is a superior choice for hybrid cloud strategies, discuss Kubernetes and containers, and finally also cover how Blockchain is best supported on LinuxONE.