Development of an Optimal and Delay Based Routing Algorithm for MANETs Using Intelligent Agent Fuzzy Logic

In this paper, the authors present a delay based routing algorithm for ad hoc wireless networks. In an ad hoc environment there is no wired infrastructure and the mobile hosts work as a router to maintain the status about the connectivity. A mobile ad hoc network is an autonomous collection of mobile users (nodes) that communicates over relatively bandwidth-constrained wireless links. Each node is equipped with wireless receivers and transmitters using antennas that may be Omni-directional, highly directional, or possibly steer able. Due to nodal mobility, the network topology may change rapidly and unpredictably over time. The network is decentralized, where network organization and message delivery must be executed by the nodes themselves, i.e., routing functionally will be incorporated into mobile nodes. The design of the network protocols for mobile ad hoc network is a complex issue.