Development of Optimized Antenna for WLAN Application

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Scientific Research Engineering &Technology (IJSRET) Topic: Networking Date Added: Aug 2014 Format: PDF

WLAN (Wireless Local Area Network) is a popular wireless communication standard. It is designed to provide 60 Mbps data rate. Most of the planar antenna design for the WLAN application is of 2.4 GHz and 5.2 GHz band. In this paper, an antenna is designed for 5.2 GHz WLAN applications. The impedance matching, bandwidth and gain of proposed antenna are studied and analyzed on the HFSS (High Field Structural Simulator). The proposed antenna based on the coaxial probe feed configuration has the bandwidth of 254 MHz (5.098-5.352 GHz) at -10 dB reflection coefficient and the maximum gain achievable is 6.073dB.