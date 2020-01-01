Digital Controllers Optimize, Digital Transformers Innovate

Today, IT is tasked with increasing operational efficiency, whilst arming employees with the right tools, products and services to get their jobs done.

To keep up with constantly changing digital environments and a highly mobile and demanding workforce, enterprises need the power of the latest technology.

And although, the two types of IT, controllers (linear, IT-centric, and insular) and transformers (agile, employee-centric, and flexible) have different approaches, they face similar challenges when enlisting the help of vendors that will enable them to focus on the more strategic tasks of understanding their employees’ needs.

Download now to find out more about how the same goals, but different approaches impact how IT functions in the digital age.