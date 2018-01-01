Digital Experience Management: A Foundation for Transformation

Challenges (and advice for overcoming them) that impede digital transformation success.



Key opportunities to accelerate time to market and improve the quality of digital experiences.



Technology capabilities required for effective Digital Experience Management.



IDC expects Digital Transformation (DX) spending to reach $2.0 trillion in 2020. More than half of this spend will go toward technologies associated with cloud infrastructure, business services, and applications. To achieve the highest return on DX investments, business and IT leaders must place customers, and their experience, at the center of their strategies. Digital Experience Management (DEM) provides a path forward that's customer-centric, while improving visibility and control over multi-cloud environments, application performance, and end-user experience.Read this IDC white paper to explore: