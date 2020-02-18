Ensure that the organization’s executives understand the need for a written disaster recovery and business continuity plan

Define the systems and data the organization must protect

Ensure compliance with any industry data archiving guidelines and/or requirements

Determine how the organization will back up and protect specified data from loss

Determine how and where the organization will recover operations should a crisis occur

Define which individuals, departments, or teams are responsible for which disaster planning and execution tasks

Natural and man-made disasters can jeopardize the operations and future of any company, so it’s critical to develop a plan to help ensure ongoing business processes in a crisis. This download explains what needs to go into your DR/BC plan to help your organization prepare for—and recover from—a potential disaster.This Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plan from TechRepublic Premium provides a roadmap that organizations can follow to implement sound disaster recovery and business continuity processes.The plan is aimed at the IT department. The organization’s executive staff must cooperate and assist coordinating and supporting the plan’s design, implementation, and maintenance if the plan is to prove effective.This plan strives to achieve the following goals: