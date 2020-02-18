Disaster recovery and business continuity plan
- Provided by TechRepublic Premium
- Published February 18, 2020
- Topic TechRepublic Premium
- Format PDF
Natural and man-made disasters can jeopardize the operations and future of any company, so it’s critical to develop a plan to help ensure ongoing business processes in a crisis. This download explains what needs to go into your DR/BC plan to help your organization prepare for—and recover from—a potential disaster.
From the plan:
Objective
This Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plan from TechRepublic Premium provides a roadmap that organizations can follow to implement sound disaster recovery and business continuity processes.
Audience
The plan is aimed at the IT department. The organization’s executive staff must cooperate and assist coordinating and supporting the plan’s design, implementation, and maintenance if the plan is to prove effective.
Purpose
This plan strives to achieve the following goals:
From the plan:
Objective
This Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity plan from TechRepublic Premium provides a roadmap that organizations can follow to implement sound disaster recovery and business continuity processes.
Audience
The plan is aimed at the IT department. The organization’s executive staff must cooperate and assist coordinating and supporting the plan’s design, implementation, and maintenance if the plan is to prove effective.
Purpose
This plan strives to achieve the following goals:
- Ensure that the organization’s executives understand the need for a written disaster recovery and business continuity plan
- Define the systems and data the organization must protect
- Ensure compliance with any industry data archiving guidelines and/or requirements
- Determine how the organization will back up and protect specified data from loss
- Determine how and where the organization will recover operations should a crisis occur
- Define which individuals, departments, or teams are responsible for which disaster planning and execution tasks