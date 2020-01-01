Don’t struggle with your IT performances any longer. Meet HCI.

Find Out More Provided by: Techdata Topic: Tech & Work Format: PDF

Many companies and organizations today face this challenge. Their often still traditional IT environment is made up of complex storage solutions and different silos that very often can’t keep up with the pace of change.



The pressure on their IT only increases. Business-critical processes must run safely and efficiently, the storage environment must be properly managed and, if possible, costs must be reduced. Scalability is also essential, because the IT environment has to be able to accompany the business or organization when it grows, shrinks or changes.



Making sure that infrastructure can evolve towards a software model that provides support for every kind of innovation, requires a new approach.



A hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) can offer a solution. With a software-defined and integrated system, businesses all over the world are no longer putting their IT under pressure.