Driving Healthcare Innovation with Microservices

Why microservices matter for healthcare IT teams and for healthcare innovation

Design principles for a microservices architecture

How Anypoint Platform can help you implement microservices best practices

The healthcare industry has been affected by disruption and the need for healthcare innovation. Legislative, market, and technology pressures make it imperative for healthcare organizations — including hospitals and health systems, payers, and life sciences companies — to become more agile.IT teams in the industry are considering a microservices-based architecture as a means of accelerating healthcare innovation and increasing project delivery speed. MuleSoft research suggests that application development productivity increases of up to 10x are possible. Healthcare specifically stands to benefit from this architectural paradigm.This whitepaper will address: