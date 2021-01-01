Duo for Secure Federal Agency Telework

Duo helps federal agencies pzrotect telework with solutions that enable secure BYOD with a zero-trust model, which establishes trust for every access request, regardless of device or location. In other words, it treats every access attempt as equally suspicious and validates the user, device and context for each access attempt.

Duo’s two FedRAMP-Authorized editions deliver strong cloud-based authentication and device visibility to ensure only trusted users and devices can access protected applications.