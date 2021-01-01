E-book: Supercharge your remote workforce with Capgemini

The new normal is here to stay, and if you haven’t made the switch to a remote workforce yet, there’s no better time. But a company-wide shift to remote work capabilities isn’t without its challenges. In this e-book from Capgemini, you’ll learn:
- How the right technology can keep you agile, while also sustaining your people and culture as they get used to a new way of working.
- The power of using Microsoft Teams to evolve your employees’ collaboration, file sharing, and communication capabilities, as well as how it can help your business through enhanced security and compliance
- How Capgemini, a leader in digital workspace services, can assess your challenges to give you a unique, custom, remote work deployment solution that helps your business thrive by using Microsoft Teams
Download and read this e-book and see how Capgemini + Microsoft Teams can help your business make a seamless, efficient, and collaborative transition to a digital workspace, and face the new normal head-on.