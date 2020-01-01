Eckerson Azure Report: Best Practices for Migrating a Data Warehouse to the Cloud





How IT pros need to educate themselves for a cloud world

Migration models for a cloud/hybrid transition

8 best practices for cloud migration to Azure





Once a cutting-edge technology for outliers and early adopters, the cloud is now fundamental to IT success in a data-rich, high-velocity marketplace.Read author and consultant Wayne Eckerson’s new report, “Best Practices for Migrating a Data Warehouse to the Cloud: A Guide for Microsoft Azure Customers” to understand:Whether you’re specifically using Microsoft Azure or investigating a general approach to the cloud, Eckerson’s smart, readable guide will help you move forward.