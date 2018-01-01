Effect of Small Patches on Gain of Stacked High Gain Wide Band Antenna

In this paper, the authors present design of stacked high gain wide band antenna using printed MSA for gain flattening over the frequency range of 5.725GHz to 6.4GHz. The design adopts existing techniques, 4x4 arrays of square patches, probe feed to patch. The antenna structure consists of a suspended microstrip antenna fabricated on FR4 substrate layer. Fabry-Perot Cavity (FPC) consisting of a Partially Reflecting Sheet (PRS) and a perfect reflecting ground plane has been considered for enhancing gain.