Efficient access management in a global bank

Download Now Provided by: One Identity Topic: Data Management Format: PDF

Rabobank, headquartered in the Netherlands, serves close to 7 million customers in 25 countries. A small team of 125 employees within the global IT organization is responsible for identity and access management (IAM). Top IAM concerns include giving people timely, appropriate access to digital resources and deprovisioning accounts when an employee leaves.



Discover how Rabobank mitigates risks and ensures the security and availability of digital resources for more than 48,000 employees worldwide with One Identity Manager