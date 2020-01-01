Efficient access management in a global bank

Provided by:
One Identity
Topic:
Data Management
Format:
PDF
Rabobank, headquartered in the Netherlands, serves close to 7 million
customers in 25 countries. A small team of 125 employees within the global
IT organization is responsible for identity and access management (IAM).
Top IAM concerns include giving people timely, appropriate access to
digital resources and deprovisioning accounts when an employee leaves.
Discover how Rabobank mitigates risks and ensures the security and availability
of digital resources for more than 48,000 employees worldwide
with One Identity Manager