eGuide - The Quick and Practical Guide to Automating Work to Drive Growth

The automation revolution is like the Industrial Revolution, far-reaching, inconsistent in growth, sometimes messy and inevitable. It’s gone beyond creating efficiency and cutting costs. And companies in nearly every industry are using it to help drive growth. Whatever you think about automation, it’s bigger now, permeating every type of work. As a CEO, CIO or COO, or someone with similar interests, you’ll need to master what automation can and can’t do for your business.