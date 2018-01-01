Empirical Research on Mobile Commerce Use: An Integrated Theory Model

Download Now Download Now Provided by: AICIT Topic: Mobility Date Added: Apr 2012 Format: PDF

Based on TAM and TTF theory, the authors construct an adoption model to analyze factors that influence user's adoption m-commerce. The theoretical model is tested by Smart-PLS 2.0 on a dataset of 236 samples. The empirical result indicates that perceived fit have positive effect on perceived usefulness and perceived security, perceived value was positively related to intention to adopt m-commerce; moreover, perceived value mediates the effect of perceived usefulness and perceived security on users' intention to use m-commerce. Implications for theory and practice as well as limitations and future directions are also discussed. At last, the research result is analyzed and discussed. Also the significance of the research and future research directions are pointed out.