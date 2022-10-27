Employees are Choosing how They Work

Work has changed, and it will again. Employees are redefining the workplace like never before, and smart businesses are cashing in.

Research conducted in 2021, for example, found that those with access to remote work increased innovation by 63%, work engagement by 75% and organizational commitment by 68%.

In this paper, Dell Technologies and Intel look at the key challenges and opportunities emerging from the changing workplace.

Together, we define best IT leadership practices that will ensure employees can work, collaborate and innovate securely and productively from anywhere and, most importantly, accelerate the business toward its goals.

