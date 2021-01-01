Enabling Whiteboard Collaboration for the Hybrid Workplace

Find Out More Provided by: Logitech Topic: Digital Transformation Format: PDF

A new office model – the hybrid workplace – is here to stay. It’s clear we’re not going back to a model where virtually everyone worked in the office five days a week. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t challenges with the hybrid model and obstacles to overcome.



However, whiteboards are generally used only when people meet in person. And as analysts have noted, remote employees miss the ability to take advantage of whiteboarding for easy, impromptu collaboration. As we’ll explore in this whitepaper, whiteboards are extremely useful to team collaboration.



We will look at how people have addressed the challenge of using whiteboards in video meetings, why those approaches have come up short, and finally, how IT can solve the problem for good with one simple, elegant, and affordable solution.



