End-to-End Deep Learning Inference with the NVIDIA Data Center Platform

The AI revolution is surging forward, igniting opportunities for businesses to reimagine how they solve customer challenges. It’s a future where every customer interaction, every product, and every service offering will be touched and improved by AI.

In this paper, you’ll take a brief tour of the entire deep learning pipeline, with an emphasis on inference. You’ll explore the evolving inference usage landscape and the NVIDIA data center platform in detail. And finally, you’ll get a chance to learn about architectural considerations for the optimal deep learning accelerator.

By filling out the form, you agree to share your data with our partner, NVIDIA. Your information will be handled in accordance with NVIDIA's Privacy Policy.