Energy-Efficient MAC for Wireless Sensor Networks

Download Now Download Now Provided by: International Journal of Advanced Research in Electrical, Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering (IJAREEIE) Topic: Enterprise Software Date Added: Jul 2012 Format: PDF

A compact blind oversampling data-recovery circuit was implemented by using a coarse data-recovery block and an add-drop first-in first-out and it was successfully applied to the Universal Serial Bus (USB) 2.0 high-speed packet data transmission. The proposed circuit recovered the serial input data by selecting the sampled data among the 5x oversampled data of a single data bit. It reduced the number of transistors by more than half and the lock time to zero, compared to the conventional blind oversampling data-recovery circuit using the de-multiplexing scheme for multibit-data.